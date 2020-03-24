Real Madrid target Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are focusing their efforts on a search for a new striker with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland the favourite, report Marca.

It is said by the report that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not trust either Mariano Diaz or Luka Jovic and neither is said to have a long-term future at the club.

Jovic arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €60m deal last summer but has made just four starts in La Liga and has struck just twice for Los Blancos, despite hitting 27 goals for the Bundesliga club last term.

Now Madrid are set to return to Germany once more with Dortmund striker Haaland the supposed preferred option.

The Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, told an interview with Marca last week: “I am in contact with José Ángel (Sanchez, general manager of Madrid) and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me.

“I have a lot of hope that one day I will be able to bring a great footballer to Madrid – at the moment there is (Alphonse) Areola (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain) but this is only a half-operation.

“This summer I want to take a great player to Real Madrid – it would be a joy for me and my players as Madrid are a great club.”

Goalscoring sensation Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January after being linked to a number of elite European clubs, but Raiola said at the time: “I don’t think he’ll be leaving Dortmund this summer.”

Haaland has netted 12 goals in just seven starts for the German club, and has netted a remarkable 40 goals to date this campaign.