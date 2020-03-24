Real Madrid make ‘large donation’ to health services in coronavirus battle

The President of the Community of Madrid has confirmed Real Madrid have made a ‘large donation’ in the fight against coronavirus.

Los Blancos have donated a significant amount of medical equipment to help the authorities save lives against the global pandemic that has brought the planet to a halt.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there were 39,673 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with a total of 2,694 deaths while 2,636 Spaniards are in intensive care.

Those figures translate as 6,584 (a 2,067 jump from Monday) new cases in one day, 514 (an increase of 57 from Monday’s figures – 24%) more deaths and 281 more Spaniards in intensive care.

“Thanks to @realmadrid for their very important contribution to face the coronavirus and help us save lives,” tweeted Isabel Díaz Ayuso – a Spanish politician who serves as the President of the Community of Madrid.

“I have closed with their president Florentino Pérez a large donation in health matters.”

There have been multiple examples of Spanish clubs helping in the fight against the virus.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Spanish second division club Almeria have donated €1.2m in the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

€700k of the donation will be divided up as follows: €300k will be spent on food for those most in need, €200k will go towards health workers, €100k will be spent on those who have lost their jobs and €100k towards volunteers who are helping combat the virus.