Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola donates €1m into tackling coronavirus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has donated €1m to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

The donation will go directly to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation while the former Blaugrana boss has returned to the city to spend time with his family.

As outlined by El Periodico, the decision came after Guardiola discussed with his lawyers what would be the most effective way of utilising the donation, which will be used to help purchase medical equipment and protective material for the hospital staff.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there were 39,673 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with a total of 2,694 deaths while 2,636 Spaniards are in intensive care.

Those figures translate as 6,584 (a 2,067 jump from Monday) new cases in one day, 514 (an increase of 57 from Monday’s figures – 24%) more deaths and 281 more Spaniards in intensive care.

Guardiola’s investment will be used in the acquisition of thousands of units of protective material (latex gloves, masks, disinfectant, medical glasses, gowns, etc), as well as numerous respirators and other needs that may arise.

The material will be distributed throughout Catalonia depending on the emergencies of medical centres and nursing homes, the group most in need and most vulnerable due to the effects of the disease.