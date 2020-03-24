Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals Barcelona admiration

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he has a soft spot for Barcelona, whom he describes as his second favourite team.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the most important players for his boyhood team and is now widely recognised as one of the best right-backs in world football.

The England international was involved in Jurgen Klopp’s side who staged a remarkable comeback against the Catalan giants at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Camp Nou, the Reds staged a remarkable comeback – minus star attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – to incredibly win 4-0 at home and advance to the final, where they duly beat Tottenham.

“I’d say my favourite other team would be Barça. I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool,” Alexander-Arnold told GQ Magazine, as cited by Diario Sport.

“[At Liverpool], Everyone’s got the same beliefs, the same drive to succeed, the same hard-work ethic, the tenacity.

“The passion in what they believe in is a massive thing in this city.”

However, the England star calmed doubts that he would consider leaving the Premier League leaders in the near future when asked about a move to the Blaugrana: “It’s not something I’ve ever thought about. I’ve always loved Liverpool.

“I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.”

Alexander-Arnold appears set for a long and successful career at his hometown club.