Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among football stars to make large coronavirus donations

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both made sizable donations in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona star Messi has donated a total of €1m to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and another to a medical centre in his native Argentina.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Portugal star Ronaldo – formerly of Real Madrid – and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated €1m euros towards three intensive care units for patients suffering from coronavirus at hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

It follows on from news last week that Bayern Munich forward and Poland international Robert Lewandowski donated 1m euros to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Earlier on Tuesday, El Periodico outlined how Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has donated €1m to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there were 39,673 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with a total of 2,694 deaths while 2,636 Spaniards are in intensive care.

Those figures translate as 6,584 (a 2,067 jump from Monday) new cases in one day, 514 (an increase of 57 from Monday’s figures – 24%) more deaths and 281 more Spaniards in intensive care.