LaLigaSantander Fest announced for raising funds to tackle coronavirus

La Liga have announced that LaLigaSantander Fest – an event involving 20 footballers and 20 music stars – will be aired on Saturday evening to raise funds for battling the coronavirus.

As outlined by the league, this will be the first global charity festival to help combat the global pandemic with a representative from all 20 clubs in the top division of Spanish football.

While no footballer has yet to be confirmed for the event, which will get underway at 6pm Spanish time on 28 March, music stars such as Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra or Antonio Orozco will be involved.

The funds raised from the event will be directed towards health services with specific recommendations based on government guidance.

All the participants in the festival will participate from their respective homes, due to Spain being in the midst of back-to-back state of emergencies in the nation which will last a minimum of 30 days in total.

It will be available on LaLiga channels and the LaLigaSportsTV platform, along with the league’s international broadcasters to reach as wide an audience as possible.

The statement continued: “Donations can be made through the Santander Foundation, through various channels that will be announced shortly. All funds raised will go towards the purchase of medical supplies in a coordinated effort with the health authorities and the CSD.”

Óscar Mayo, director of Business, Marketing and International Development at La Liga has said: “La Liga wants to support everyone who is facing their third weekend of quarantine and at the same time, raise money to buy medical supplies to deal with COVID-19. We are very happy with the response we have received from all fronts; footballers, clubs, artists and sponsors have all joined together for this initiative. I am convinced that together we are going to create something very memorable.”