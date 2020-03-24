Getafe wing-back Marc Cucurella an option for Chelsea

Getafe full-back Marc Cucurella has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea this summer, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The player will be available for €25m this summer – a price that significantly undercuts the valuations of other Blues targets Alex Telles (€40m) of FC Porto and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell (€90m).

The versatile player, most often deployed at left-back, is currently on a season long loan deal at the high-flying Madrid-based club from Barcelona.

The Barcelona-born defender made just one first-team appearance for the Blaugrana during his time there – against lower league Real Murcia in a Copa del Rey appearance two seasons ago – before spending last season on loan at Eibar.

The Spain Under-21 international has once more impressed this campaign on loan at Getafe, who have an option to make the move permanent for €6m in summer, but Barca will retain a 40% clause to buy him back permanently.

It is said that Los Azulones have already put in place the agreement to see Cucurella join them permanently and he would subsequently have a €25m release clause.

That somewhat convoluted agreement could complicate any summer move, but Cucurella is sure to be one of the most in-demand players this summer.