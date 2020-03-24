Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Porto full-back Alex Telles

Chelsea are intent on rivalling Barcelona in the pursuit of FC Porto full-back Alex Telles this summer, report Diario Sport.

It is claimed that the Brazilian has emerged as the primary left-back target for the Blues, who had originally wanted to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

However, the report continues that the English defender would have cost in the region of €90m while Telles, who is out of contract at Porto in the summer of 2021, would be available for €40m.

The Catalan media outlet is in agreement with a similar report from El Desmarque on Monday that the set-piece specialist is on the Blaugrana’s radar for this summer.

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer but the Dominican-born player has underwhelmed when stepping in for first-choice Jordi Alba this campaign.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants last summer, with Juventus and Atletico de Madrid also linked to his signature.

However, he is unlikely to sign a new contract in the coming months, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021 and the club are likely to cash-in on him this summer.