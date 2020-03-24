Chelsea offered Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have reportedly offered playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea in their latest attempts to secure his permanent exit this summer.

The report in English tabloid paper Daily Star says that the Blues are pondering a move for the Brazilian, but he is not one of their transfer priorities this summer while they have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

It follows a report from Diario Sport last week claiming the Blues are favourites to land the playmaker and indeed have already made an approach.

It is said that the most likely structure of the deal would be an upfront loan deal for one season, with a purchase option linked into the move.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.