Borussia Monchengladbach rejected €50m Barcelona bid for Alassane Plea

Barcelona reportedly saw a €50m bid rejected for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea rejected in January.

Diario Sport cite a report in reputable German media outlet Sport Bild that the Catalan giants made the offer for the Frenchman in January as they aimed to bolster their attack.

Quique Setien’s side are short in attack with a long-term injury to Luis Suarez alongside the exits of Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz in January.

Following another injury for Ousmane Dembele in February, the club were eventually granted permission to land an ‘emergency’ striker signing and they duly added Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

However, it has now been revealed that they made a move for Plea, who has scored eight goals across 28 appearances for Gladbach this campaign.

Plea has netted 58 goals in all competitions since the start of the 2016/17 season and was formerly prolific for Nice in Ligue 1.