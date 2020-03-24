Boca Juniors plan ambitious move for Edinson Cavani

Argentine champions Boca Juniors are dreaming of a sensational move to land Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

That is according to a report in Uruguayan outlet Ovación, as cited by Marca, who say that the striker could be willing to return to South American football after 13 years in Europe.

The report cites Cavani as previously saying: “Boca It is a team that attracts me, they are a team who I like.”

Cavani is out of contract in the France capital this summer and has been widely linked with an exit from the Parisians, with Atletico de Madrid among the clubs linked to his signature.

The 33-year-old was said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti while Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed earlier this year that the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid.

The Uruguayan has 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history.