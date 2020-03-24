Barcelona set to extend Clement Lenglet contract

Barcelona are working on a new deal for defender Clement Lenglet, according to a report in Catalan daily sports paper Diario Sport.

The report outlines how the club look set to make Samuel Umtiti available for transfer this summer as they have decided that Lenglet is their long-term first choice on the left of their central defensive partnership.

Signed from Sevilla in 2018 for a fee of €35m, Lenglet has impressed in his time at the Camp Nou and the idea is to extend his current deal – which will expire in June 2023 – to include a €300m release clause.

The 24-year-old has made 74 appearances for the Blaugrana across the past two seasons and has developed a productive partnership alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence.

Trusted by previous boss Ernesto Valverde, Lenglet has also earned the belief of Valverde’s successor Quique Setien and looks set to have a long career at the club.