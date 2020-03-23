UEFA confirm Champions League final postponement

UEFA have confirmed the Champions League and Europa League finals have been postponed due to the growing Covid 19 crisis.

Clubs from across Europe are currently in lock down, with domestic leagues and continental competitions all suspended.

Europe’s governing body has now released an official statement confirming the final, due to take place in May 2020, has now been postponed.

The Europa League final and Women’s Champions League final has also been moved to an unconfirmed date.

UEFA have established a working group which aims to coordinate with national federations to complete club calendars in the coming weeks.

A new date for each game is expected to be made in due course, alongside an update on the remaining knockout games in all three competitions.

Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all still in the running for a Champions League title, with Getafe and Sevilla in the Europa League.

La Liga announced earlier today, in conjunction with the RFEF, that all Spanish professional football will now be suspended indefinitely due to the growing outbreak.

The English Premier League has also extended their anticipated return date from April 4 to April 30 at the earliest.