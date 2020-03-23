Official: Spanish football suspended indefinitely due to public health crisis

La Liga and the Spanish FA have issued a joint statement that all football in Spain will be postponed indefinitely until further notice.

The statement outlets how all forms of organised football in the country will be suspended until the authorities are confident that it can be restarted without a risk to health.

The situation is likely to now remain unchanged for a considerable time with no sport expected to resume in Spain until the government advises them that it is safe to do so.

Spain is on a national lockdown until 12 April due to two successive 15-day state of emergencies in the nation, due to the spread of coronavirus.

The statement adds that the thoughts of the football authorities are with those who are helping to combat the spread of the virus, and also reiterated their sympathy with those who have unfortunately lost their lives.

As of 23 March, there were 33,089 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, with 2,182 deaths and 2,355 Spaniards in intensive care.