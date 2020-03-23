Liverpool look to Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez to replace Dejan Lovren

Liverpool have identified Atletico de Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez as a replacement for Dejan Lovren, according to Diario AS.

The Uruguayan is said by the report to be one of the three potential replacements for Lovren that the Reds are working on, along with Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

Gimenez is one of the club’s four captains this season and his role has gained even greater significance following a number of exits last summer, including defensive partner Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan defender signed a new long-term contract at Los Rojiblancos last summer until 2023 with his new deal including a reported €120m release clause.

The 25-year-old has been restricted by injuries this season and the report analyses how he has participated in just 41% of minutes available this campaign.

Stefan Savic and Felipe Monteiro have been the defensive partnership for Gimenez in recent weeks – with both impressing in a defensive rear-guard action against Liverpool in the Round of 16 Champions League tie.