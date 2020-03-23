Juventus linked with Barcelona target Ferran Torres

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres this summer.

Quique Setien’s side have been linked with a move for 20-year old, after an eye catching 12 months with Los Che.

Torres is currently stalling on an extension to his deal with Albert Celades’ side,with his current contract set to expire in June 2021.

That indecision has led to speculation over his future, and reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus have now entered the race to lure him away from the Estadio Mestalla.

The report states that Maurizio Sarri’s side have already gained an advantage on Barcelona, with the Italians already reaching out to Torres’ representatives to register an interest.

However, neither Juventus or Barcelona are currently looking to pay a transfer fee for the Spanish U21 international, with both hoping he runs out his contract at Valencia.

Juventus are able to negotiate a move from January 2021, however, Barcelona will have to wait until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.