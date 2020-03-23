Former Liverpool star tips Sadio Mane for Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohammed Sissoko has called on Real Madrid to make a big money summer move for Reds star Sadio Mane.

The ex Mali international told an interview with EuropaCalcio.it, reported via Mundo Deportivo, that Mane would be a perfect fit for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“I don’t know is Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool.

“But I see Mane more likely to move to Real Madrid, than Salah.

“He has the characteristics that Zidane wants, and he likes him as a player.

“I think Mane will move to Real Madrid.”

Senegalese international Mane has been vital for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, as they look to secure a first ever Premier League title.

However the former Southampton man has consistently been linked with a potential move to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool are unlikely to be in favour of a deal, given Mane’s importance to the side, and his contract at Anfield running until June 2023.

Any move from Real Madrid would have to include a sizeable offer, with Mane currently rated at €150M.

Sissoko was less convinced of the potential of French international Paul Pogba joining Zidane side, despite over 18 months of links with a switch to La Liga.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently stated that he expected Pogba to remain at Old Trafford for the next two years, and Real Madrid may look elsewhere for midfield options.