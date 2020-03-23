Barcelona offer Inter €70m plus two players for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer Inter €70m plus Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo to land striker Lautaro Martinez.

El Mundo Deportivo cite Italian journalist Nicolò Schira in outlining the situation, although the figures and players quoted are exactly the same as that from a report in Diario Sport earlier this month.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez although they may face strong competition with El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, with El Mundo Deportivo comparing the interest between the two as ‘like a war’.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 30 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Martinez’s situation, with the striker’s €111m release clause appealing to multiple clubs – but Spain is his likely target.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.

Semedo and Vidal are two players who have previously been closely linked to the Nerazzurri, with the latter formerly holding a close relationship with Antonio Conte when the two were at Juventus.