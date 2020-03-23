Barcelona eye summer move for Porto star Alex Telles

Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer move for Porto full back Alex Telles, according to reports in El Desmarque.

The report states that club president Josep Bartomeu has highlighted the Brazilian international as an alternative to Junior Firpo.

Firpo joined the Catalan giants from Real Betis for €18M last summer, however a number of high profile errors have raised doubts over his ability to cover for Jordi Alba.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from the Primeira Liga champions last summer, with Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid all interested.

However, he is unlikely to sign a new contract in the coming months, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021.

If Porto choose to sell him, and avoid a potential free transfer next summer, Barcelona will be quoted a fee in the region of €35M.

Alternatively, Quique Setien could look to bring in Emerson from Real Betis, for a pre-agreed €6M, as part of their shared ownership of the 21-year old.