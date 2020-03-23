Barcelona considering April 27 training return

Barcelona are considering restarting first team training on April 27, as part of their return from the Covid 19 lock down.

La Liga confirmed earlier today the suspension of all professional football in Spain would be extended beyond the current April 4 deadline, for an unspecified period.

Barcelona have shut down all club activities and training sessions as part of the wider restrictions imposed within the state of alarm issued by the Spanish government.

However, according to reports in Diario AS, the Catalan giants have provisionally named a new date for their return to training.

A return in late April would fit with the reported La Liga restart date of mid May, and allow for two weeks of full training as the players return from self isolation.

The club are flexible on return dates, due the constantly evolving nature of the pandemic, with UEFA still to confirm when the Champions League and Europa League competitions will return.