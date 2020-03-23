Tottenham look to Real Madrid’s Eder Militao and Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao (pictured) and Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia are both on Tottenham’s summer transfer shortlist.

Diario AS cite Sky Sports as providing six names who lead the wanted list of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, which includes Norwich defender and Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis.

The North London club have struggled for form badly this season and look set to end the campaign empty-handed and potentially without any European football next season.

Mourinho replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino at the club back in November and despite an early pick-up in form, their season has once again stagnated and they suffered a 4-0 aggregate loss of RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16.

A report in El Desmarque first outlined Tottenham’s interest in Madrid defender Militao as he has featured in just nine La Liga matches since joining from FC Porto in a €50m deal last summer.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a lot of criticism from Madridistas following their side’s recent 2-1 loss at Real Betis and his form this season has not convinced to date.

Tottenham meanwhile have kept just three clean sheets in 23 matches since the appointment of Mourinho back in November and they are said to be evaluating options of bolstering their defence.

Valencia midfielder Kondogbia is also among those linked to Spurs, and has been a vital component in the midfielder at the Mestalla since his 2017 switch from Inter.