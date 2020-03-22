(Video) Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio crowned La Liga FIFA 20 champion

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has secured the inaugural FIFA 20 crown, with a 4-2 final win over Leganes’ Aitor Ruibal.
Players from across the Spanish top flight have been competing against each other in FIFA 20 knockout competition to raise money for the fight against the Covid 19 outbreak.
Ruibal was one of the outstanding players in the tournament battling through four games to reach the final, but in the end his side were unable to hold off Asensio’ Los Blancos in the final.
Asensio got the ball rolling for his side just before the half hour mark, followed by a wonder goals from Croatian international Luka Modric and Eden Hazard.
Adelanta al Real Madrid con el propio Asensio. 0-1
HAZAAAAAARD
makes it 2-0 to @realmadriden and @marcoasensio10 in the final!
#LaLigaSantanderChallenge
GOLAAAAZOOO de Luka Modric.
Leganes did look to rally after the break, but Asensio netted his second of the game in the closing stages to seal the win.
@marcoasensio10 sealed it with his second goal to make sure of the trophy!
The final ends @CDLeganes_en 2-4 @realmadriden.
The competition has generated interest across Twitter, as fans look to fill the void left by the La Liga suspension.
Viewers have been able to donate online during the competition, with an estimated €140,000 raised in the fight against the virus in Spain.