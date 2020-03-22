Neymar intent on Barcelona return

The delegation of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has once again emphatically told Barcelona that the player wants to return to the Camp Nou, say Diario Sport.

The report even goes as far as to say that the Brazilian ‘is being held against his will’ by the Parisian club’s Qatari ownership, who are insistent on not selling the star attacker.

Neymar is said to be in love with the idea of returning to the Catalan giants this summer and is said to be prepared for another tense summer of a standoff between the clubs with a transfer saga likely.

It is also a key factor that the former Santos star has a close personal friendship with his former Blaugrana teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with whom he is keen to play alongside once more.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.