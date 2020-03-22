Manchester United to launch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offensive

Manchester United may complicate Barcelona interest in signing Arsenal striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Diario Sport cite London-based Metro newspaper that United are considering an ambitious move for the Gabonese international this summer.

It follows on directly from a report last week in Diario Sport that star striker Aubameyang would be willing to force a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

The reports outline how the Gunners would be demanding a fee of €55m for the striker who has been prolific for the club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 61 goals in 96 appearances.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana met with the 30-year-old’s representatives back in January when they became aware of a long-term injury to Luis Suarez.

The striker is out of contract in 2021 so the North London club are likely to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Aubameyang has been linked to both the Catalan giants and Real Madrid at various points throughout this campaign, with both El Clasico clubs said to be keen to bolster their attacking options.