Liverpool join race for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both frequently linked to the midfielder.

El Mundo Deportivo cite a report in the Sunday Express that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes the Spain international would suit the style of the Premier League and would be willing to sanction an €80m move.

The central midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Italian side this campaign and is developing into one of the most highly-rated Spanish stars.

Diario AS first reported on Madrid’s interest in the player last summer and he has also said to be a long-term of objective of their El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Interest from the Camp Nou is logical due to the uncertainty over the long-term futures of central midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets.

Fabian received his first senior Spain cap in June and has impressed in Serie A following a €30m transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2018.