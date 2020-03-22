La Liga FIFA 20 challenge raises over €140,000 for Covid 19 causes

The La Liga FIFA 20 Santander Challenge has smashed its original €100,000 target, with a final sum in excess of €140,000.

Players from across La Liga have been competing for FIFA 20 bragging rights this weekend, in a knockout tournament to raise money for the fight against the Covid 19 outbreak.

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was crowned the champion, after a 4-2 final win over Leganes striker Aitor Ruibal.

Ruibal was one of the star players of the tournament, with a brilliant semi final win over Alaves forward Lucas Perez.

But he was no match for Spanish international Asensio in the final, as Los Blancos cruised to victory.

Lo intentamos, pero no pudo ser. Enhorabuena a @aRuibal9 y al @CDLeganes 👏🏼 Espero que al menos hayáis pasado un buen rato en estos momentos difíciles. Os animo a seguir viendo #LaLigaSantanderChallenge 🎮 y realizando vuestras donaciones #EsteVirusLoParamosEntreTodos ✊🏼 — Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) March 22, 2020

However, with football taking a back seat in recent weeks, the over riding message has been positive, with players from across the Spanish top encouraging fans to stay at home via the #QuédateEnCasa hashtag on Twitter.

La Liga is currently suspended until at least April 4, with an update on if that deadline will be kept to expected next week.