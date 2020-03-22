La Liga FIFA 20 challenge raises over €140,000 for Covid 19 causes

The La Liga FIFA 20 Santander Challenge has smashed its original €100,000 target, with a final sum in excess of €140,000.
Players from across La Liga have been competing for FIFA 20 bragging rights this weekend, in a knockout tournament to raise money for the fight against the Covid 19 outbreak.
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was crowned the champion, after a 4-2 final win over Leganes striker Aitor Ruibal.
Ruibal was one of the star players of the tournament, with a brilliant semi final win over Alaves forward Lucas Perez.
But he was no match for Spanish international Asensio in the final, as Los Blancos cruised to victory.
🎮 ¡FINAAAAAL! Leganés, 3 – Alavés, 2.
👏¡@aRuibal9 venció a @LP10oficial en semifinales y se clasifica para LA FINAL de #LaLigaSantanderChallenge! #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/ujow9V2otU
— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) March 22, 2020
Lo intentamos, pero no pudo ser. Enhorabuena a @aRuibal9 y al @CDLeganes 👏🏼 Espero que al menos hayáis pasado un buen rato en estos momentos difíciles. Os animo a seguir viendo #LaLigaSantanderChallenge 🎮 y realizando vuestras donaciones #EsteVirusLoParamosEntreTodos ✊🏼
— Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) March 22, 2020
However, with football taking a back seat in recent weeks, the over riding message has been positive, with players from across the Spanish top encouraging fans to stay at home via the #QuédateEnCasa hashtag on Twitter.
La Liga is currently suspended until at least April 4, with an update on if that deadline will be kept to expected next week.