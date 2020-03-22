Four Espanyol players discharged from hospital following coronavirus tests

Four Espanyol players who tested positive for coronavirus have now been discharged from hospital and will begin their 15-day quarantine period.

As outlined by Marca, the decision was taken after their conditions improved while the other two still have mild symptoms and will continue to be assessed after it was confirmed on 20 March that six players had tested positive for the virus.

The club had not confirmed the names of any of the players involved although the names of Leandro Cabrera and Wu Lei came into the public sphere on Saturday – with the China FA confirming news on the latter.

The club is currently in lock down, after confirming all training and club activities would be suspended for 15 days on March 13.

The squad have since been in self isolation as part of the wider La Liga shutdown until at least April 4.

The Spanish top flight is likely to resume at some stage in the coming months, however initial reports indicate that they are unlikely to make the provisional April deadline.