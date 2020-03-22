European clubs to seek player salary reductions

Clubs across Europe are looking to cut the wages of their first-team footballers and are seeking the agreement of player unions, report Cadena Ser.

There are a series of other measures which clubs are looking to implement, including the extension of contracts beyond the agreed end date of June 2020 – where applicable – along with playing matches every 72 hours.

These plans must have the agreement of FIFPRO, the international union of footballers, along with the support of the leagues and associations of which they are a part.

The report outlines how Barcelona have already said they will reduce the salaries of their elite footballers and it is claimed that Spanish players union AFE.

It is unclear what the next few months hold for football clubs and their players with the suspension of sport across Europe due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The European Championships have been postponed for one year until 2021 in an attempt to complete the domestic campaigns for the 2019/20 campaign.