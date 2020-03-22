Barcelona squad open to Covid 19 salary cuts

Barcelona’s first team squad are reportedly open to a potential salary cut, due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak across Europe.

All players are currently training alone as part of the club’s shut down, and the La Liga suspension until at least April 4.

The defending champions have been rumoured to be considering pay cuts for players due to the absence of certain revenue streams during the suspension.

According to reports from Diario AS, club president Josep Bartomeu has spoken with players about the situation, and due to the difficult situation a compromise could be reached.

Currently, La Liga are yet to provide an update on whether or not their initial deadline will be kept to, and are joint statement with the RFEF is expected to be made next week.

Barcelona are currently leading the way in La Liga, with a two point lead over arch rivals Real Madrid, with 11 games to play.

UEFA are also set to provide an update on the resumption of the Champions League in the coming days, with Quique Setien’s side set to face Napoli in their last 16 second leg clash.