Barcelona plan for Carles Alena return next season

Barcelona plan to include Carles Alena, currently on loan at Real Betis, in their first-team plans for next season.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, who say that Blaugrana boss Quique Setien recognises the midfielder’s potential and likes his ability to play between the lines.

The central midfielder joined Betis on a loan deal until the end of the season after not finding playing time hard to come by at the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old La Masia youth graduate made 27 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants last season after being promoted from their B team but started just two games this season after the opening day of the campaign.

Alena left the club when Ernesto Valverde was still Coach and it was believed that his successor Setien is likely to afford him more opportunities.

Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Artur Melo are the first-choice central midfielders at the club, with academy product Riqui Puig also highly rated.

Alena has made 10 appearances for Betis to date since his loan move two months ago.