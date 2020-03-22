Barcelona place Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market

Barcelona will place forward Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market after less than one year at the club, report Diario Sport.

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

The report states that the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers of upwards of €100m for the Frenchman, which would allow them to fund moves for other star players.

It is claimed that the club are hopeful of renovating their squad this summer but need to sell first-team players in order to reinvest.

They have continually been linked with a return for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar along with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

It is said that Griezmann would spike the interest of several leading European clubs including the Parisians, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.