Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho wants Premier League return, Chelsea interested

Philippe Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

El Mundo Deportivo outline reports from the Mirror saying that the Brazilian international is unlikely to continue at Bayern Munich, where he is currently on loan from Barcelona, beyond the current campaign.

It follows a report from Diario Sport last week claiming Chelsea are favourites to land the playmaker and indeed have already made an approach.

It is said that the most likely structure of the deal would be an upfront loan deal for one season, with a purchase option linked into the move.

Bayern have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.