Barcelona consider obscure FIFA ruling to re-sign Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar’s path back to Barcelona could be possible if he invokes article 17 of FIFA’s transfer regulations.

A report in ESPN outlines the ambitious plan to lure the Brazilian star back to the Camp Nou using an article introduced by the European Commission in 2001 which allows players to leave their contracts without just cause’ once the three-year protection period of their contract ends.

The report highlights the Blaugrana’s strong intentions of bringing the forward back to the club this summer and believe he is about to enter a period of his current deal with PSG that could be exploited.

It is unclear if there would be repercussions from such a move and it is a ruling rarely used as it would be seen as unsportsmanlike and is not in the spirit of the game, even though it allows footballers the same working rights as others within the European Union.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is insistent on re-signing the attacking star this summer, with the club’s entire transfer plans to be conditioned by the possible deal.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.