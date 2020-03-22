Atalanta v Valencia identified as main source of coronavirus spread in Italy

The Champions League encounter between Atalanta and Valencia last month is considered the biggest source of the coronavirus spread in Italy.

That is according to a report in Cadena Ser, which claims that that the meeting in Milan last month is now thought to be the primary source of the mass spread of the virus in the northern Lombardy region of the country.

On Saturday, the government of Italy confirmed that 793 deaths from the virus had occurred in a 24-hour period, with the nation now suffering from 4,825 deaths and 53,578 active infections after detecting 4,821 new cases.

A statement from Valencia on 16 March confirmed 35% of their squad had tested positive and also mentioned having to play on February 19. in an ‘area confirmed high risk by the Italian authorities days later.’

Bergamo, the city where Atalanta are from, is the worst impacted in the entirety of the nation and 546 of the deaths announced on Saturday were from the Lombardy region.

Valencia players Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala are among those who tested positive for the virus and are now in a period of quarantine.