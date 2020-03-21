(Video) Real Betis and Atletico Madrid serve up GOAL FESTS in La Liga challenge

Real Betis and Atletico Madrid both racked up the goals as they cruised past Getafe and Real Sociedad in the La Liga Santander FIFA 20 challenge.

Each La Liga club has nominated a first team player to represent the club in a league-wide FIFA tournament, streamed online, to fill void the due to the ongoing La Liga shutdown until April 4.

Fans can donate to an online fund, aiming to raise €100,000 to help in the fight against the Covid-19 virus

Betis’ Borja Iglesias put SEVEN goals past Getafe defender Jason Remeseiro, with just one in reply.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente fought back against Real Sociedad star Adnan Januzaj, to secure a 5-3 win.

Marcos Llorente… ✅ Anfield comeback

✅ #LaLigaSantanderChallenge comeback How much do you love this man right now, @atletienglish fans? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/HYpe1nW1tu — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2020

Llorente will now take on Alaves forward Lucas Perez in tomorrow’s quarter finals, with the former Arsenal man one of the players of the tournament, on and off the screen.

Villarreal have joined them in the last eight, after Manu Morlanes Yellow Submarine beat Carlos Soler’s Valencia 4-2.

Real Madrid v Granada and Barcelona v Eibar complete the last 16 fixtures tonight, with the winner of the former facing Villarreal and the latter taking on Real Betis.

All games can be streamed LIVE via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai