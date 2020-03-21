(Video) Leganes march into La Liga Santander Challenge quarter finals

Leganes, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves have all secured their places in the quarter finals of the La Liga Santander Challenge with FIFA 20.
Players from across the Spanish top flight are competing against each other as their club sides on FIFA 20, to raise money for the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
Leganes’ Aitor Ruibal secured his second win in two days, with a 2-0 victory over Osasuna midfielder Ruben Garcia, through goals from team mates Oscar Rodriguez and Guido Carillo.
¡El @CDLeganes de @aRuibal9 se clasifica para cuartos de #LaLigaSantanderChallenge! 💪
Colabora en la lucha contra el COVID-19: https://t.co/TZUdr10dNd#QuédateEnCasa#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/Qu23VTCuMw
— LaLiga (@LaLiga) March 21, 2020
Jugadón + Vaselina = GOLAZO 💫
¡@aRuibal9 vuelve a marcar el primer gol de la tarde con el @CDLeganes en #LaLigaSantanderChallenge!#QuédateEnCasa#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/qgPcWXvHF0
— LaLiga (@LaLiga) March 21, 2020
Ruibal will now take on Athletic Bilbao’s Gorka Guruzeta in tomorrow’s last eight games, after he beat Sevilla defender Sergio Reguilon.
Inaki Williams opened the scoring for the Basque side, before Reguilon equalised through Oliver Torres.
With 10 men, @GorkaGuru9 and @Athletic_en take the lead vs. @sergio_regui and @SevillaFC_ENG! 🦁💥
📺 https://t.co/ZXD1FAEb62 pic.twitter.com/Sjd5v6YHdu
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2020
Guruzeta edged his ten men back in front just before the break through Unai Lopez, and battled hard to hold on after the break.
Alaves are the third team through to the quarters, as Lucas Perez’s Alaves fought back to beat Carlos Clerc’s Levante 3-2.
9'| 1-0 | GOOOOLLLLLLLL de bang bang @Roger27M 🐸⚽️
💻 @Gol #LaLigaSantanderChallenge #GranotasEnCasa #QuédateEnCasa #LUDotecaGranota pic.twitter.com/wIaca6UMXe
— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) March 21, 2020
Things you love to see:
🎮💙 @LP10oficial scoring with himself AGAIN to bring @Alaves back level from 2-0 down!
📺 https://t.co/ZXD1FAEb62#LaLigaSantanderChallenge pic.twitter.com/V1nnVyHZxV
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2020
The former Arsenal man was the big story from the first day of the competition, scoring four goals in their 5-1 win over Celta Vigo, and he followed that up with a hat trick today.
FT⏱️ | 5-1
🔚 IN @LP10oficial 𝗪𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗧
#⃣ #LaLigaSantanderChallenge | #GoazenLucas | #MeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/Hup8cc8IZ4
— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) March 20, 2020
All games can be streamed LIVE via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai