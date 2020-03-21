(Video) Leganes march into La Liga Santander Challenge quarter finals

Leganes, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves have all secured their places in the quarter finals of the La Liga Santander Challenge with FIFA 20.

Players from across the Spanish top flight are competing against each other as their club sides on FIFA 20, to raise money for the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Leganes’ Aitor Ruibal secured his second win in two days, with a 2-0 victory over Osasuna midfielder Ruben Garcia, through goals from team mates Oscar Rodriguez and Guido Carillo.

Ruibal will now take on Athletic Bilbao’s Gorka Guruzeta in tomorrow’s last eight games, after he beat Sevilla defender Sergio Reguilon.

Inaki Williams opened the scoring for the Basque side, before Reguilon equalised through Oliver Torres.

Guruzeta edged his ten men back in front just before the break through Unai Lopez, and battled hard to hold on after the break.

Alaves are the third team through to the quarters, as Lucas Perez’s Alaves fought back to beat Carlos Clerc’s Levante 3-2.

The former Arsenal man was the big story from the first day of the competition, scoring four goals in their 5-1 win over Celta Vigo, and he followed that up with a hat trick today.

All games can be streamed LIVE via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai