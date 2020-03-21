Sevilla extends internal Covid-19 shutdown

La Liga side Sevilla have confirmed they will be extending their Covid-19 shutdown for an indefinite period.

The Andalucian club mirrored other La Liga sides by ordering a suspension of all training and club activities last week, following the wider lock down of La Liga until at least April 4.

However, Julen Lopetegui’s side have since issued an official statement, confirming the closure of all facilities has now been extended.

It confirms that following the current government ordered state of alarm in Spain, alongside the updated health advice, the club have not acted again.

Effective from March 20, the club’s training ground, at their Ciudad Deportivo Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios base, will remain closed until further notice.

All of the first team squad will continue to observe personalised training plans at home, and observe self isolation programmes in the coming days.

La Liga are expected to provide an update next week on when the season will be resumed, with another extension a possibility.