Sergio Reguilon hints at extending Sevilla stay

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon could potentially make his loan deal at Sevilla a permanent one this summer.

The former Spanish U21 international joined the Andalucian club on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20, following the arrival of Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year old has established himself as first choice at left back under former Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui, with 22 La Liga starts as they push for a Top Four finish.

There is not reported to be a purchase option included in his deal, but according to reports in Mundo Deportivo he has left the door open to staying at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“I have no complaint here, I love the city, the club and my team mates.

“Who knows what will happen in the future?

“Those decisions will be made in the summer.”

Reguilon agreed a new four year deal with Zinedine Zidane’s side less than 12 months ago, but the arrival of Mendy, and the likelihood that Brazilian international Marcelo remains, does complicate the situation.

Zidane could be open to an exit, if he is happy with his current full back options ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Reguilon valued at around €25M.