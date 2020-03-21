Ronald Koeman reiterates Barcelona ambitions

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has again stated his future desire to manage former club Barcelona.

The former defender established cult status at the club as a player, with four league titles and a European Cup between 1989 and 1995.

He has since stated his ambition to return to the Camp Nou, with a special clause inserted in his contract with La Oranje allowing him to depart for the Catalan giants.

The former Everton boss confirmed earlier this week that the clause remained in his contract, but had now moved forward to the rescheduled European Championships next summer.

“Barcelona did contact me after the departure of Valverde, he told an interview with Marca.

“However I said no because of my commitment to the Dutch team, but after the European Championship I have a chance to reevaluate.

“In Barcelona I enjoyed my best stage as a footballer, and I am very fond of the city.

“I hope one day to manage Barcelona.”

Koeman’s current deal with the Dutch FA runs up until 2022, and beyond the World Cup in Qatar, however the ‘Barcelona clause’ does complicate the situation, particularly regarding another extension.

Current La Blsaugrana boss Quique Setien is under pressure following his arrival in January, but he is widely expected to remain at the club next season.

However, with his deal set to expire in 2022, Koeman could reemerge as a potential candidate to take over.