Real Madrid offer Achraf Hakimi contract extension

Real Madrid are set to offer defender Achraf Hakimi a new long term contract when he returns from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 21-year old is currently on a two year loan deal at the Bundesliga giants, and he has established himself as a key player for Lucien Favre’s side.

Dortmund do have a purchase option on the Moroccan international, with Bayern Munich also reported to be interested in a potential move.

However, Zinedine Zidane has consistently stated his preference for Hakimi at the club, to rival both full back slots.

His current deal at the club expires in June 2021, with Los Blancos set to offer an extension until 2025, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

Hakimi has previously indicated some uncertainty at returning to the Spanish capital, particularly if he is utilised as back up to Dani Carvajal.

However, Zidane is expected to sell Alvaro Odriozola this summer, which will free some additional playing time for Hakimi in the 2020-21 campaign.