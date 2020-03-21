Real Madrid complete La Liga FIFA 20 Challenge quarter finals

La Liga giant Real Madrid has completed the La Liga Santander Challenge last eight, with a 2-0 win over Granada.

Clubs from across the Spanish top flight have nominated a player to take part in a league-wide knockout FIFA 20 tournament to raise up to €100,000 in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Marco Asensio has been sidelined with a knee injury for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this season, but his gaming skills saw off Granada midfielder Antonio Martinez, to secure Los Blancos’ spot in the last eight.

The campaign has so far raised over €20,000, with seven more games to come as the competition reaches its conclusion tomorrow.

Asensio will now take on Villarreal’s Manu Morelanes, after they eased by local rivals Valencia in the last 16.

Eibar will face Borja Iglesias’ Real Betis, after the former Espanyol striker netted seven goals past Getafe.

But the big interest is likely to be on the other two quarter final clashes as the tournament stand out performers Alaves’ Lucas Perez and Leganes’ Aitor Ruibal take on Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

All games can be screened LIVE via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai