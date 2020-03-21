Real Betis and Valencia chase River Plate star Gonzalo Montiel

La Liga pair Real Betis and Valencia are both reportedly interested in a summer move from River Plate full back Gonzalo Montiel.

The Argentinian international has attracted interest from a number of European clubs in the past 12 months, after becoming a regular starter for club and country.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are looking at Montiel as an option in midfield, to potentially replace one of Antonio Barragan, Emerson and Alfonso Pedraza.

Montiel is rumoured to prefer a move to La Liga, due to his dual Spanish nationality not creating any work permit or non-EU status issues.

However, Albert Celades’ side are also reported to be interested, and will look to rival Real Betis as the aim to strengthen in the summer.

The 23-year old is currently valued at around €10M by River Plate, however he could see his price increased if the two sides enter into a bidding war in the coming months.