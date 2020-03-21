Neymar determined to return to Barcelona next season

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is reportedly committed to securing a return to former club Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazilian international who joined the French club for a world record fee of €222M in 2017, has consistently been inked with a move back to Catalonia in the last 12 months.

Barcelona were open to a return last summer, however they rejected PSG’s asking price of €200M, and the 28-year old remained in Paris.

However, according to reports in Diario Sport, Neymar’s representatives have reached out to Barcelona to confirm he is willing to do whatever it takes to secure a return in the coming months.

PSG are now expected to consider bids in the region of €150M, with Neymar set to take a pay cut if he leaves the Lgue 1 champions.

Alternatively, Barcelona could look to exploit a FIFA loophole that could allow Neymar to buy his way of his contract.

Currently player contract are only protected in the first three years, with Neymar entering in his fourth year in August.

In this instance, Neymar would buy out his own contract, with Barcelona paying a compensation fee in the region of €18M to Thomas Tuchel’s side.