Napoli return to training ahead of postponed Barcelona clash

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed they will return to training on March 25, despite the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in Italy.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side have been observing self isolation after the club cancelled all training sessions and club activities, following the Serie A suspension until April 4th.

However, the club have now opted to return to training, ahead of the anticipated restarting of the 2019-20 season, and their Champions League last 16 second leg against Barcelona.

At this stage, neither the Italian FA or UEFA have provided an update on when either competition will return, with a extension likely for Serie A.

Napoli’s decision has been met with criticism by some in Italy, with president of the Italian Footballers Association Damiano Tomassi has slammed the move.

“Training now, when there is likely to be two months still to play, is pointless and dangerous, he told a report from Mundo Deportivo.

“In Spain, there are dozens of players who have tested positive, and here not everyone has been tested.

“We should all be at home.”

Napoli’s decision to return has been mirrored by domestic rivals Lazio, who also intend to recall players next week.

Italian football’s return is likely to be pushed back by at least another month, with UEFA competitions potentially returning in mid May.