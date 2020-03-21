Luis Suarez set to return for Barcelona after Covid 19 suspension

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez looks set to return action before the end of the 2019-20 season, due to the Covid-19 enforced extension.

La Liga is currently on hiatus until at least April 4, due to a wider lock down of the country amid the growing spread of the virus.

However, the Uruguayan international has told an interview with Marca that the extension of the season into the summer could mean he can play a role again before the season’s end.

“It was always the objective to return sooner than expected.

“Know with the situation around the league’s suspension, that has opened the possibility of playing again.

“The doctor has told me the recovery is going very well, and that has given me hope.

“Now, when the team returns, I will return with them.”

Suarez also confirmed the surgery he underwent in January had been scheduled for the summer, but that was moved forward as the injury worsened during a demanding run of games at the turn of the year.

The former Liverpool man has not played since their Spanish Supercopa semi final defeat to Atletico Madrid on January 9th.

His return to the team could cause some controversy within La Liga, after Barcelona were allowed to sign Martin Braithwaite as an emergency replacement outside of the transfer window.

At the time, Quique Setien’s side were able to prove that both Suarez and Ousmane Demble would be sidelined until the end of the campaign, however the Covid-19 shutdown means Suarez and Braithwaite could now line up together in the coming weeks.