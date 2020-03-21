Inter Milan want cash only deal for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly not interested in a player-plus-cash deal for striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has been widely linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with the Catalan side set to make a move in July.

Currently, the 22-year old has a release clause of €111M, which becomes active in the first two weeks of July, with La Blaugrana expected to test the water with Inter.

However, despite the clarity regarding Martinez’s clause, Barcelona have remained confident they can drive the price down, or offer an alternative deal.

Quique Setien’s side are set to open negotiations with a bid in the region of €70M, with a Barcelona player moving in the opposite direction as part of the transfer.

Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo, and in particular, Arturo Vidal have also been rumoured to be included in the deal.

But, according to reports in Diario Sport, Antonio Conte’s side are only interested in a cash only deal, and will not accept anything less than the full asking price.