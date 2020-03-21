Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies

Former Real Madrid club president Lorenzo Sanz has died aged 76, after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus earlier this week.

According to reports from Diario AS, Sanz, who has struggled with health problems in recent years, and he was admitted to an IC unit after suffering respiratory issues on March 17.

The sad news was confirmed by Sanz’s son, Lorenzo Jnr via an emotional message on Twitter.

“My father has just passed away.

“He did not deserve this ending.

“He is one of the best, bravest and hard working people I have ever seen.”

Sanz became club president in November 1995, and remained at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu until July 2000, before being replaced by Florentino Perez.

During his time in charge, Los Blancos he was personally involved in key arrivals at the club, including Davor Suker and Predrag Mijatovic.

Real Madrid also picked up their first European Cup in 1998, under Sanz, ending a 32-year wait for the famous trophy to return the club.

Sanz remained a popular figure amongst the Real Madrid fan base after his tenure as president, and remained heavily involved in La Liga football, after his purchase of Malaga in 2006.