Fabian Ruiz’s agent confirms major transfer interest

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is set to be the subject of major summer transfer interest, according to his agent Alvaro Torres.

The Spanish international has been linked with a return to La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in the 23-year old.

There has also been links with Premier League clubs, and Torres hinted his client will not sign a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo.

“In the short term, he is focused on Napoli, he told an interview with Marca, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“However we have parked the negotiations until the end of the season.

“At the moment there are several big clubs interested in him, and Napoli are aware of this.

“It is clear he is on his way to becoming one of the leading players in world football.”

Ruiz joined the Italian side ahead of the 2018-19 in a €30M from Real Betis, despite reported interest from Los Blancos at the time.

He still has three years to run on his deal with Gennaro Gattuso’s side, and his value has risen significantly after establishing himself as a key player at the club.

If he does move on this summer, Napoli are likely to demand a fee in the region of €60M from any interested parties.