Everton join the race for Napoli’s Jose Callejon

Premier League side Everton have reported joined the race to sign Napoli midfielder Jose Callejon on a free transfer this summer.

The Spanish international is expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign, with a number of sides rumoured to be interested in him.

La Liga pair Valencia and Espanyol are reported to be the front runners to sign the 33-year old, but according to reports from The Athletic, via Sky Sports, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to be reunited with Callejon at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti managed the former the former Real Madrid man during the first half of the current season, prior to his move to Merseyside.

Everton are likely to strengthen in the summer, but, after paying out over €100M in the past 12 months, they could be looking to secure cut price deals.

However, despite the reports linking Callejon with an exit from Italy, his agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon has confirmed the situation remains unresolved.

“Napoli president De Laurentis wants to renew Callejon’s contract,

“We are grateful for the interest shown in Jose, but at this stage there is no agreement with Napoli, or any other club.”