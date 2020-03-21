Espanyol star Wu Lei tests positive for Covid-19

Espanyol striker Wu Lei has become the latest player at the club to test positive for the Covid-19 virus.

According to reports in Marca, the Chinese international is now the seventh positive case at the Catalan club, after confirming five players and one staff member tested positive earlier this week.

The club are yet to confirm the news, however the report states that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has provided the update on Lei.

The CFA have stated they are in close contact with the player, and will provide any assistance needed in the coming weeks.

Defender Leandro Cabrera is the only Espanyol player to be named as a positive case, according to report, at this stage.

As part of their initial statement on March 17, the club confirmed the first six cases were following updated health guidelines and recovering in self isolation at home.

Espanyol are expected to issue a statement on Lei later today.